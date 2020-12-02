BALTIMORE — At least one U.S. Marshall has been shot in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police tell WUSA9's CBS affiliate WJZ.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cedonia and Radecke Avenues in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, police said.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma, officials said. The officer's condition was not immediately available.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive Baltimore division said special agents responded to the scene to assist.

No further details were immediately available.

