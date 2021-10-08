Boyfriend accused of locking up woman and child before setting fire to apartment, sheriff says

Officials say they are working to locate the man and a stolen vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man accused of setting fire to an apartment unit with a woman and child inside has been arrested, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the woman’s boyfriend allegedly locked her up with her 3-year-old son and then possibly set fire to the apartment.

It happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Uvalde, northeast of Houston.

Editor's Note: The suspect was captured after the above video was published.

Fire marshals said the mother and child were sleeping in the bedroom when the mother was woken up by smoke. She tried to leave the room, but the door wouldn't open because it was being held shut with an electrical cord, investigators said. That's when deputies said she opened a window and began calling for help.

The first firefighters on the scene found them trapped in a bedroom, leaning out a window. The woman and her little boy were treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said the fire was confined to a sofa cushion. They said it produced a small fire, but possibly because of the material of the cushion, a lot of heavy smoke.

The suspect is in custody. @HCSOTexas did a great job finding him quickly. — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) August 10, 2021

While interviewing the mother, investigators learned the couple had gotten into a domestic dispute late last night. He reportedly left for a period and then came back to the home. She thought they had made up, an officials said.

The Harris County Fire Marshal reported they identified the suspect and the HCSO warrants division helped to locate him.

HCFMO said the boyfriend could face charges for assault, arson and car theft. They believe he is driving a vehicle belonging to the girlfriend's mother.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

Editor's Note: A previous report stated the child was 2-years-old but that was later corrected by authorities.