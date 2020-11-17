Valrico man charged with murder in what deputies say was a domestic violence death

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

VALRICO, Fla. — He walked out of the house covered in blood, detectives say. Now, 66-year-old Michael Altland is charged with murder.

The Valrico man is accused of killing a woman in a case of domestic violence.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call was made just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 3. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Heritage Crest Drive near North Valrico Road.

There, they say they found Altland with blood on him. Inside, they discovered a woman with "severe head injuries."

She was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital in extremely critical condition. She died on Nov. 15.

Altland was treated at the hospital for minor lacerations to his hands.

After an investigation and witness interviews, detectives say they arrested Altland Monday and charged him with second-degree murder. He was booked remotely because authorities say he is in the hospital for an unrelated issue.

“Too often domestic-related homicides are the tragic end to a cycle of abuse. No one should lose a loved one to senseless acts of domestic violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I am urging everyone to know the warning signs of domestic violence and seek help."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, there is help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Local resources include the Spring of Tampa Bay, which has a 24/7 crisis hotline: 813-247-7233.

What other people are reading right now: