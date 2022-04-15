Valrico man accused of molesting children for 22 years arrested

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone else affected by the man's alleged actions to come forward.

VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with any information about accusations against a Valrico man.

Thomas David Lair was arrested after deputies say he molested multiple children throughout the span of 22 years.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives learned through interviews that the 62-year-old molested multiple young females from 1998 through 2020, according to a news release.

Many of the girls were reportedly under the age of 12. According to deputies, Lair would befriend the girls and their families.

Lair was arrested Wednesday on five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (children under 12) and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (children 12- 15-years-old).

"Our detectives are concerned that there could be other children affected, and we are asking anyone else who may be a victim not to be afraid to come forward and speak out," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

"It's important for parents to be cautious of any adult they entrust to care for their children and to also listen to their children if they say they are uncomfortable around an individual."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office urges anyone affected by Lair's alleged actions is asked to call the agency at 813-247-8200.

The investigation is still ongoing.