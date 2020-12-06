Diane Goebel is accused of striking several people demonstrating on Monument Circle on June 8.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor is charging the driver of a van caught on video going through a group of protesters.

Diane Goebel has been charged with Criminal Recklessness.

She's accused of striking several people demonstrating on Monument Circle just before 8:30 p.m. on June 8.

The prosecutor's office said videos from nearby businesses show Goebel attempting to drive slowly through the group when her vehicle moves forward, striking several people. At least four people had injuries as a result of getting hit.

An Initial Hearing has not been scheduled.