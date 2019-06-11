ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating 21 meters that were vandalized overnight downtown.
Officers say the meters were in the 100 block of Beach Drive N.E. and Bayshore Drive.
The vandal, or vandals, used spray foam sealant to damage the meters.
This is the same method used in two other cases.
Investigators are canvassing the area for video.
In the meantime, city employees are taking the meters apart and cleaning them.
What other people are reading right now:
- Toddler run over and killed by SUV driven by mom, sheriff's office says
- Arrest made in connection with deadly ambush in Mexico that killed 9 people
- Virginia cyclist who gave President Trump the middle finger gets elected
- 'Superpredator' sentenced to 35 years in prison on child porn charges
- Sarasota school superintendent under fire wants new job title, $180,000 salary
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter