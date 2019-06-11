ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating 21 meters that were vandalized overnight downtown.

Officers say the meters were in the 100 block of Beach Drive N.E. and Bayshore Drive.

The vandal, or vandals, used spray foam sealant to damage the meters.

This is the same method used in two other cases.

Investigators are canvassing the area for video.

In the meantime, city employees are taking the meters apart and cleaning them.

