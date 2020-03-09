Vandals deface Little Rock police station, officer memorial, courthouse

On Wednesday night, Sept. 3, several Little Rock buildings and monuments were vandalized.

The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police released a statement regarding the incident:

"Last night criminals decided to deface a memorial to officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the citizens of LR and to the very same freedoms that allow protesters the right to free speech. This despicable act is disrespectful to their families and their memory."

As of 9:20 a.m., cleaning crews are at the scene of the vandalism.

A group of people is working to remove graffiti on the Fallen Officers Memorial outside @LRpolice headquarters. #arnews @THV11 pic.twitter.com/X1b0j3d1Ad — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) September 3, 2020

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey addresses the overnight incident in a press conference:

In the 9:30 a.m. press conference, LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said this will be investigated as a hate crime under city’s new enhanced hate crime ordinance. He said his members of police department are heartbroken by the graffiti on the Fallen Officers Memorial.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey starts press conference by thanking the people who came out to clean up the graffiti. #arnews @THV11 pic.twitter.com/jG5ZtEDFok — Michael Aaron (@michaelfaaron) September 3, 2020

"As a 32-year law enforcement professional, I’ve never seen anything lime this in my life,” Chief Humphrey said. "There is zero tolerance for vandalism of any memorial."