VENICE, Fla. -- A Sarasota County bank robbery suspect was shot and killed while U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement officers tried to arrest him Tuesday in Scott County, Kentucky.

Specific details about how Edward J. Reynolds, 57, ended up dead have not been released.

Reynolds had been wanted for an armed bank robbery that happened July 25 at BB&T Bank in Venice, Florida.

According to our news partners at WWSB, Reynolds was also suspected of being involved in three other bank robberies -- two of which happened at the same bank in Cape Coral.

An investigation is underway.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP