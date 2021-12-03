Possible dispute over car repossession leads to stabbing, authorities say

Police say the man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VENICE, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after Venice police say he was stabbed.

Officers said the man accused of stabbing him was taken into custody.

Police said it looks like it all started in the parking lot of PGT at 104 Triple Diamond over a car repossession dispute. The man who was stabbed was able to get to his truck and call for help, according to officers.

The man who was stabbed is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

According to PGT, one of its team members was involved in the "off-site altercation." At the time, the company said the stabbing caused its Venice campus to go into lockdown.

"We believe this was an isolated incident that had nothing to do with PGT’s business or operations," PGT wrote.

The company says it is working closely with local law enforcement through the investigation.

