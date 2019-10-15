VENICE, Fla. — Venice police have arrested a man a day after officers found his wife dead in their home.

Officers said when they arrived Monday evening, Wayne Juhlin, 94, was still in the home.

Police said Juhlin's 80-year-old wife was suffering from dementia and Juhlin "decided to end her life by shooting her," according to a news release.

Juhlin told detectives he tried to turn the gun on himself to end his own life, but the gun malfunctioned, according to police. Juhlin eventually called 911 to report his wife had died.

Juhlin was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder. He's currently at Sarasota County Jail.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter