Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that took place late Tuesday night.
Police were called about 9:14 p.m. to the 1800 block of 23rd Street, where they found a victim who had been shot in a vehicle.
The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have a description of a suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 316-1199 or 911.
