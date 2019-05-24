STARKE, Fla. — Underneath a tent outside the Florida State Prison, families of the women murdered by Bobby Joe Long hugged and embraced each other after Thursday’s execution.

“We never thought this day would come. The burden has been lifted from our shoulders, it's like we can now start healing, and there's this sense of peace that has come over me,” said Algalana Douglas.

Douglas’ sister, Chanel Williams, was the youngest victim officials say Long murdered. The 18-year-old was found shot to death in October of 1984.

“She was my older sister. She was funny. She would do anything to help someone. She would do anything for anyone,” said Douglas.

For more than 30 years, Chanel Williams’ loved ones have waited to see Bobby Joe Long be put to death. Williams’ mother said while she felt Long’s death was too easy, she did feel relieved after seeing him die.

"I'm glad it's over. We go on day-by-day,” said Lula Williams.

“Still, he got away without pain,” said Chanel’s uncle, Eugene Williams. “What my niece suffered was pain."

Loved ones of other victims also shared their sentiments.

“I never thought it would take this long," said Tammy Kaspi. Her sister was Kim Swann, another one of Long’s victims. “I don’t think he did either. I think he thought he’d probably sit in prison until he passed away from natural causes.”

In addition to families of victims, there were two survivors who also attended the execution. Long responded to a classified ad Linda Nuttall placed for furniture in 1984 and she said he brutally attacked her in her home.

“I feel fortunate that I was able to survive Bobby Joe Long. I feel strong, and my heart goes out to the victims,” said Nuttall.



Lisa McVey Noland was also in attendance. She was kidnapped and raped by Long for 26 hours in 1984. It was her account that helped connect Long to the string of murders.

“Bobby Joe Long, people ask me what I would say to you if you were standing in front of me, and here’s my answer: ‘Bobby Joe Long, thank you. Thank you for choosing me instead of another 17-year-old little girl,” she said. “The reason why I say thank you now is because I’ve forgiven you for what you’ve done to me. Had I not forgiven you, I might as well be in my own prison without walls.”

