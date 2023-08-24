Video: Daytona K-9 officer beats burglary suspect with a tennis racket

The following is in response to a video that is being circulated on YouTube and Social Media: On April 8th, at 2:10 am, the Daytona Beach Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at a car dealership at 451 N Nova Rd. Per the 911 caller, a security officer at the dealership, he was actively watching a white male wearing shorts, sneakers, and armed with a tennis racket burglarize a car. Our K-9 Officer was dispatched to this call, as per the normal operating procedures for this type of in-progress felony. Upon arrival, The K-9 Officer promptly began his search and soon found the suspect near the closed service area, tennis racket in hand. The K-9 Officer identified himself and gave the suspect multiple commands to get on the ground and cooperate. Ignoring these orders and showing heightened aggression, the police K-9, Vezer, was released to assist in apprehending him. The suspect aggressively used the racket against Vezer while also kicking him, and then made attempts to choke the K-9 by wrapping both his legs and arms around the dog's neck, a potentially fatal series of actions. For those unaware, causing harm to a police K-9 is a serious felony. In his bid to save Vezer, the K-9 Officer used the tennis racket on the suspect in an attempt to get the suspect to disengage from choking the police K-9. The use of improvised weapons is allowed per policy, and in contrast to the other alternatives available, this was the safest choice for everyone involved. When this tactic did not gain compliance, The K-9 Officer had to physically disentangle his K-9 partner from the suspect's grip. As backup officers arrived, the suspect continued to resist arrest and remand non-compliant, even as the officers attempted different forms of force. Eventually, officers were able to gain compliance while utilizing different techniques to help reduce the risk of blood exposure. The suspect was arrested and charged with multiple felonies. His case is open and in progress with the State Attorney's Office.