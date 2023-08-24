Video: Daytona K-9 officer beats burglary suspect with a tennis racket

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach police officer was caught on YouTube and social media video setting a K-9 dog loose on a man, beating him bloody with a tennis racket, and ultimately tasering him while he screamed.
The release of the video initially prompted multiple questions. The main one, according to reporting by WFTV, was whether the officer had violated his department's policies on use of excessive force.
But officials say that upon review, none of the officer's actions violated department policy, and according to video and a statement from the police department posted on social media, there is more to the story.
According to reporting from the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the original arrest report said K-9 Officer Joshua Martin was responding to a report of a burglary in progress at the Daytona Toyota car dealership on April 8 at 2:10 a.m. A security guard had called about a white man wearing shorts, armed with a tennis racket, and actively burglarizing cars near the dealership's service center.
Martin found the alleged burglar, Richard O'Donnell, near the service area, tennis racket in hand, and warned him several times to get on the ground and cooperate.
The initial arrest report stated that O'Donnell started to comply, but then took a fighting stance holding the racket like he was ready to swing it. The video showed Martin warning O'Donnell three times to get down on the ground or he would release the dog.
Bodycam footage (warning: graphic violence)
In their recent statement, police said O'Donnell refused and only got more aggressive, which is why the officer released the K-9 dog, Vezer, to help subdue him. In an attempt to protect himself, O'Donnell began kicking Vezer, hitting the K-9 dog with the tennis racket and trying to choke him by wrapping his arms and legs around his neck. All actions that police say could have killed the dog. So to try to save Vezer, the officer took the tennis racket and started to hit O'Donnell in the head and shoulders with it.
The initial arrest report did not mention Martin hitting O'Donnell with the racket, but according to the subsequent supervisory review of Martin's actions, doing so did not violate department policy.
"The use of improvised weapons is allowed per policy, and in contrast to the other alternatives available, this was the safest choice for everyone involved," the Daytona Police department said in their statement.
Police claim O'Donnell was still resisting arrest after backup arrived. The video shows O'Donnell resisting by covering his face with his hands as backup officers use tasers on him at least twice. Some of the officers stand on O'Donnell while attempting to get him to put his hands behind his back.
Ultimately, they arrested O'Donnell and charged him with multiple felonies which, according to the News-Journal's reporting, include burglary, battery against an officer, and violently resisting arrest. O'Donnell was treated at the hospital for his injuries and released from jail in June after posting a $12,000 bail.