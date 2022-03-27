Video captures driver punching 73-year-old man after dispute in Winter Haven

Police said the man was driving a pewter-colored Ford F-250.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are searching for the driver who exited his car and proceeded to "pummel" an elderly man on Sunday afternoon.

It happened after the two had an exchange of words at an intersection, police said. At around 2:20 p.m., Winter Haven Police said in a Facebook post that a 73-year-old man was leaving Publix at SE. Plaza along Cypress Gardens Blvd. As he walked along the crosswalk, police said a pewter-colored Ford F-250 "sped by faster than it should have" and was "very close" to the elderly man walking.

The man walking yelled out at the driver who then slowed down and a verbal exchange transpired, police report. The truck drove away and the elderly man went toward the exit where the truck was heading and the truck stopped.

Police say that's when the driver got out of the car and punched the 73-year-old man. The elderly man told police officers he was calling 911 when the driver walked back over and "pummeled the elderly man."

Nearby surveillance video was able to capture the moment on camera. In the video, you're able to see the driver punch the elderly man multiple times in the face as he lies on the ground.

Winter Haven police said the driver took the man's cell phone out of his hands and smashed it to the ground, no longer allowing him to call for help. He then drove away.

Police are not sure which direction he traveled when he left on Cypress Gardens Blvd. However, police learned that he and his family ate at the China Buffet prior to the altercation.

While the elderly man involved is "pretty banged up," police say. He is expected to be OK.