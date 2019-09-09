WICKLIFFE, Ohio — There were intense moments Saturday night at “United Skates of America” in Wickliffe, where the general manager blames a post on social media for a large teen turnout.

Nearly 500 people were inside the roller-skating rink when fights broke out after 10 p.m.

Five officers on detail at the time called for back-up and five cities, including Wickliffe, responded.

Their department’s cameras captured the chaos, including a mother with a gun searching for her child.

Police say she had a concealed carry permit.

“During this melee down there, you see her on the video walking in, and she actually has her hand on a gun,” Wickliffe Police Chief Randy Ice said.

At first officers missed it, as the woman breezes past a no-weapons sign and reaches for her waist.

She was arrested for trespassing.

Chief Ice said a 13-year-old was also arrested for kicking a car and spitting on someone.

According to the GM of United Skates, moving forward, kids under 17 must be accompanied by an adult over 25 on Fridays and Saturdays. Exceptions will be made for kids who bring their own skates