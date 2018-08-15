DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The video might be hard for some people to watch. A driver ran right over a protected tortoise outside a Pinellas County school and now deputies hope you can help them find the driver.

The sheriff’s office got a call at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. The caller said they found a badly-injured gopher tortoise outside San Jose Elementary School.

Deputies looked at surveillance video, which showed a light-colored possibly newer model Acura TSX slow down, stop, then run over the tortoise. The driver then drove off.

The car is possibly light blue or silver and has a sunroof and five-spoke wheels.

In Florida, the gopher tortoise is a threatened species. Both the tortoise and its burrow are protected under state law.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 727-582-6200. Or you can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

