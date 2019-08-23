BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Warning: This video might be disturbing to some viewers.

A woman was seen on video shoving a dog into a car trunk after a shelter refused to take or euthanize the animal, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video posted to Facebook that the woman, identified as Sarah Perry, had taken the dog to the shelter because she no longer wanted the animal.

The staff, however, told her the shelter was full and they couldn't keep the dog. She was also told they don't euthanize animals for the public.

Witnesses said Perry was angered by the news, so she shoved the dog into the trunk of her car and drove away. The witnesses and shelter staff were able to video the incident and get the car's tag number.

Perry was charged with felony animal abuse. Ivey said he was proud to have personally escorted Perry to jail, and "that's exactly where she belongs," he said.

The dog was examined by county animal services and found to be extremely malnourished.

"Let me be very clear," Ivey said. "If you harm an animal in Brevard County, we're going to put your butt straight in jail and do everything legally possible to make your life just as miserable as you made that pet's life."

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.