Video shows group walk into T-Mobile store, steal electronics off display

Surveillance video shows the group ripping phones off the shelves in the store before running away.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies are searching for answers after they say a group of people walked into a T-Mobile store and aggressively stole electronics Tuesday afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m., four people entered the store in Lakeland and quickly stole merchandise on display toward the front of the store, the sheriff's office reports. Surveillance video shows the group ripping phones off the shelves before running away.

The four people then got into a blue 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat which was driven by an additional member of the group, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who recognizes the people in the video or may have any other information that would be helpful to the investigation to call Detective Marshall at 863-577-1625.