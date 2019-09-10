ATLANTA — Video shows the moment a fight broke out at Fredrick Douglass High School, which resulted in a teacher being hurt.

The student now faces assault charges after allegedly attacking the teacher, who officials said was trying to break up a fight.

According to Atlanta Public Schools, the Douglass High School student went to the teacher's classroom to confront another student and began fighting. The teacher jumped in to try and break up the fight, but that's when APS said the student turned on the teacher.

The video obtained by 11Alive shows the student striking the teacher on the ground over and over before other adult staff come into the room and restrain him. An APS police officer arrested the student and tried to place him with the Fulton County Juvenile Detention Center. However, APS said the detention center refused to take custody of the student; he was ultimately turned over to his parent.

The student still faces charges of assault. Both he and the student he fought will be disciplined in "accordance with the APS code of student conduct," the district said.

The teacher, meanwhile, was taken to Grady Hospital for treatment and was later released, according to the district.

In a statement on the matter, the district said "The safety and security of students and staff is a top priority in APS."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify who appears in the video of the fight.

