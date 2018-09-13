Pasco County deputies are trying to identify a man they say robbed another man who passed out outside a gas station in Holiday.

The suspect, seen on video wearing an orange shirt, approached the victim around 1:23 a.m. at the Wawa near U.S. 19 and Bonita Road.

Deputies say the suspect stole the victim's backpack, tablet and cell phone while the man was unconscious.

If you recognize the suspect in the above video, you are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at 1-800-706-2488. Reference case number #18-35869 when you call.

