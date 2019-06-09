ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A Palm Harbor man is accused of placing a video camera in the unisex bathroom at his work.

The St. Petersburg Police Department is not identifying the business, but says Van Tran, 32, installed a small magnetic camera in a third-floor bathroom of the business.

The camera was found when a maintenance worker was fixing the sink and knocked the camera to the ground, police say.

The camera used a micro SD card to store data and detectives were able to see multiple people on the video.

Video also showed Tran placing the camera under the sink and testing it to make sure it was working, police said.

Tran is charged with three counts of video voyeurism

He has bonded out of jail.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter