Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment

Ari Williams, also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands was shot and killed two weeks ago in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa.

Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.

Family members of Williams at his vigil said he is greatly missed.

"It has been a lot of mixed emotions," Ari's godfather, Alonzo Nune said. "What happens is reality sets in and you have to deal with the moment."

Family members wrote messages on balloons then released them.

"The people around him love him and miss him," Nune added. "The only thing is we wish he was here."

It happened at IQ Apartments in Tampa two weeks ago where investigators say Day shot and killed the aspiring rap artist. Friends say the two knew each other and it stemmed from something Ari posted on social media that turned into an argument, the ultimately leading to gunfire.

"Justice will be served," Nune stated. "We got part of that, but now we’re waiting for the rest of it."

Family members are waiting on the homicide investigation to end.

"We love him, we miss him, but justice will prevail," Nune said.