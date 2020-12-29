VILLA RICA, Ga. — Authorities are searching for the person responsible for leaving a gaunt and malnourished puppy abandoned in an apartment dumpster.
Villa Rica police said they found the dog in a garbage bag at the Wilson Mill Apartments. Now, they're hoping someone in the public can help them find what they need to identify the dog's owners - and find out if they're responsible for what happened.
Police haven't said anything additional about the case including the exact condition of the dog.
Anyone with information about what happened to the dog is asked to contact Sgt. B. Finley at 678-840-1314 or email bfinley@villarica.org. Police stress that tipsters can remain anonymous.