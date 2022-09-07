Volusia County Sheriff's Office shares body cam video of chase seen on TikTok

The man arrested was charged with resisting an officer without violence and driving with a suspended license.

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputy ran after a man who law enforcement later learned had a warrant for drug trafficking — a scene partially captured in a now-viral TikTok video.

At around 9:07 a.m. Monday, according to an arrest report, a deputy with the sheriff's office was patrolling an area near the intersection of Courtland and Elkcam boulevards.

While he was keeping watch, he saw someone in a silver Ford driving north through the intersection not wearing a seat belt, the report reads. The deputy made a U-turn in an attempt to pull the car over.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Cleveland Rahymes Jr., at some point stopped and got out of the car, according to the report. The deputy reportedly told him to sit back down but he didn't.

Rahymes told the deputy he didn't have a driver's license with him and appeared to look nervous by not standing still or making eye contact, the report reads. Because of the behavior, the deputy told him to sit once again and tried to put handcuffs on him.

And this was when Rahymes decided to run off down Courtland Boulevard, forcing the deputy to chase after him, according to the report — and what was seen on TikTok. Eventually, Rahymes stopped in front of a house where a man reportedly came out holding a skateboard while walking toward him.

This 15 second video got 3.7M views on TikTok

but here's what happened next.

Cleveland Rahymes Jr., 42

Warrants: Trafficking in meth, trafficking in cocaine, fleeing or attempting to elude

New charges: Resisting an officer w/out violence, driving while license suspended/revoked pic.twitter.com/O0RkzzLcw6 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 7, 2022

The deputy was able to catch up to Rahymes and successfully put him in handcuffs. He was then placed in the patrol car.

The man who came outside with the skateboard said he heard the deputy shouting "stop" several times, so he went outside to try to help, the report explains.

A records check into Rahmyes revealed an open warrant for trafficking in cocaine/methamphetamine and fleeing and eluding out of Volusia County. He also reportedly had a suspended license.