Vocal coach charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, sheriff's office says

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim to call their Crime Tips Line: 1-800-706-2488.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area independent vocal coach was charged Monday with lewd and lascivious molestation.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Craig Hartfield, of Brandon, sent texts detailing his feelings toward a 14-year-old girl from the New Port Richey area. He'd been hired, the agency said, to give her music coaching in October 2021.

Authorities say they began investigating Hartfield on June 10 and later arrested him.

"After Hartfield was arrested, he stated that he provided the victim with alcohol, massages and other items," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

Hartfield did not work for any school.