DELAND, Fla. — An Instagram live video led deputies in Florida to a man they say was wanted for several charges.

Volusia County deputies posted to Facebook on Nov. 16, that they were looking for Kevin Gaines, 20.

Fast forward a month, to Dec. 26., deputies said they saw the car Gaines had been driving parked outside a home.

Gaines was on Instagram Live at the time. Deputies said they watched the video and that confirmed to them Gaines was in the house at the time. They could tell because when they shined a light inside of the home, it showed up in the video, according to investigators.

The Instagram video abruptly ended when law enforcement surrounded the home.

Deputies said Gaines surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, along with his warrants for grand theft auto, criminal mischief and no valid driver’s license, along with warrants for bond revocation on previous charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and no valid driver’s license.

RELATED: Deputies arrest accused Wells Fargo robber

RELATED: Man arrested for murder after deputies crack a cold case

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter