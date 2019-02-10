A dancer for Wacko's Gentleman's Club in Jacksonville is facing three counts of attempted murder charges following a shooting that broke out in Orange Park last week.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said it arrested 18-year-old Ava Rae Mooring last Friday, a day after the shooting at 661 Blanding Blvd.

Upon investigating, deputies learned a fight broke out between two adult women, which resulted in several shots being fired from a 9mm handgun. Mooring was quickly identified as the suspect. No other information was released about this incident.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office went to Wacko's the next day where they took Mooring into custody.

Mooring is now booked in the Clay County jail with a bond of $750,009.