Police: Pinellas County man arrested for threatening to 'blow up' Disney executives on Twitter

It's not the first time authorities say he's done something like this, either.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Threats a Seminole man made against Walt Disney World on Twitter have landed him behind bars, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says.

According to a press release, 31-year-old Steven Jordan fired off 186 tweets in a three-hour period from a Twitter account he created on Aug. 8. Of those, detectives say two were targeted at the central Florida theme park.

"@Disney or we will blow up all of your execs houses with C4" and "@Disney I will toss a hand grenade threw their loft window," the tweets reportedly read.

Jordan's Twitter account was suspended the next day.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Threat Management Section and Florida Department of Law Enforcement say Jordan admitted to writing the tweets while being interviewed.

In 2019, authorities say Jordan was convicted on a charge of false reporting about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.