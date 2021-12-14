Search underway for man accused of attempted first-degree murder

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding Jamarcus Donte Wooden.

AVON PARK, Fla. — Florida deputies are searching for a 30-year-old man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say the charges stem from a Nov. 22 situation at the intersection of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as Jamarcus Donte Wooden. Deputies say he is about 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or by clicking here.