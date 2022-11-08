'Refocus public attention': Wanted St. Pete man to be featured on reality TV show

The police department is using this publicity to hopefully refocus the public's attention on the search for the wanted man.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man accused of killing his girlfriend last year who is still at large will be featured this Wednesday on the show "In Pursuit with John Walsh," according to the St. Pete Police Department.

Benjamin "Bambi" Williams, 39, is wanted for reportedly shooting his former girlfriend, Joana Peca, in front of her young children on July 31, 2021. Police say she was holding a baby at the time, and her other young child was in the back seat at the time of the incident.

The episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and will also be streamed on discovery+.

Detectives say they are using this opportunity to "refocus public attention on the search for Williams."

Officers responded on July 31, 2021, to the area of 1st Avenue South and 60th Street South, near Woodlawn Memory Gardens for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, officers say they found Peca dead from a gunshot wound inside a car.

Her two young children were inside the car with her. They weren't hurt but were "terrified," according to police.

Two days later on Aug. 2, police issued an arrest warrant for Williams who they say was in a relationship with Peca and the father of her infant child.

Police say Williams shot Peca in the face multiple times while she was holding their child.

There's currently a $25,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with tips or information can call 1-877-926-8332.