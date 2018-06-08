RUSKIN, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for two men suspected of shooting at two people in an argument over a mutual love interest.

Deputies are looking for Frabrico Cisnados, 20, and David De La Torre, 21, after a shooting Thursday afternoon at an apartment at 925 Sawgrass Marsh Court.

Cisnados and De La Torre shot two people in the leg, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders took the two victims to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said Cisnados and De La Torre left the scene in a white Toyota Camry with the Florida tag: 9513TJ.

Deputies said the two men are considered armed and dangerous. Cisnados has a semi-automatic gun, and De La Torre has a revolver.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is over the girlfriend of Cisnados or De La Torre.

Anyone with information on the two men’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813)247-8200. Tipsters are also eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1(800)873-8477.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP