WATCH: Woman thrown out of Ford Bronco in Tampa carjacking

Police are asking for help finding the teens in the video.

TAMPA, Fla. — Surveillance video captured the moment a woman was thrown from her Ford Bronco in a carjacking on Sunday. Now, police are asking for help finding the teens involved.

The carjacking happened on Oct. 30 at the Park Terrace Apartments in Tampa.

The video shows the woman get into her blue Ford Bronco, leaving the driver's side door open as she remained in the parking lot. Seconds later, one of two teens walking on the sidewalk approached the car.

That's when the teen reached into the car, pulled the woman out and threw her to the ground. She can be seen attempting to open the locked door as the car peeled out of the parking lot.

Meanwhile, the teen who was watching from the sidewalk ran off.

In a post on Facebook, the Tampa Police Department wrote that the teens later ditched the SUV at a different apartment complex off of 40th Street and ran away when they were spotted by officers.

Anyone who may know the identity of the carjackers is asked to call 813-231-6130.