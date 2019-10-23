WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young mother who was last seen Tuesday morning putting her kids on the bus.

Twenty-nine-year-old Melissa Sousa put her 8-year-old twin girls on the school bus near her home at 32 Gold Street in Waterville around 8:30 a.m. By midnight the father of the twin girls, Nicholas Lovejoy, who Sousa lives with, was arrested.

Police stopped Lovejoy in Waterville Tuesday night around and arrested him for driving with a loaded rifle and for leaving his twin girls at home alone.

Police say friends reported her Sousa missing Tuesday night. Waterville Police asked State Police to assist in the investigation later that evening.

Sousa is five feet tall, weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Melissa Sousa

Waterville Police Dept.

Lovejoy, 28, is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Police interviewed Lovejoy Wednesday morning and said he is cooperating with investigators.

Lovejoy was later taken to the Kennebec County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail.

Sousa has worked at the Dunkin Donuts at 339 Main Street in Waterville for several years according to employees there. Elizabeth O'Neil told NEWS CENTER Maine she last saw her co-worker on Oct. 21, Monday. Sousa was leaving work around noon and O'Neil was just arriving.

O'Neil said that Sousa had been fighting with her boyfriend Lovejoy "a lot" about personal stuff. She said Sousa is a good mother who loves her daughters a lot.

Staff at the Main Street Dunkin' Donuts are very upset about Sousa's disappearance according to O'Neil who said she was worried for Sousa's twin girls and had been crying all morning.

A team of State Police detectives and evidence technicians are in Waterville and have joined Waterville Police in the investigation.

Anyone who has seen Sousa or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Waterville Police at (207) 680-4700 extension 4513.