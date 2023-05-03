x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

19-year-old arrested after allegedly hitting man in the back of the head with gun

Hernando County deputies say they were called out to the area of Delta Woods Park in reference to a fight involving multiple people.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Handcuffs on wooden table background

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 19-year-old Weeki Wachee man was arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the back of the head with the butt of a gun during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Spring Hill, the sheriff's office says.

Makavion Stanley-Outlaw is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and for violation of probation, according to authorities.

Hernando County deputies say they were called out to the area of Delta Woods Park just before 2 p.m. in reference to a fight involving multiple people. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, people were seen fleeing the area, authorities said.

One person who was caught told deputies that he was a victim and had been hit in the head with a gun. During the investigation, deputies learned that Stanley-Outlaw was a possible suspect in the altercation and witnesses were able to provide a description of the car he was in before leaving the park.

Related Articles

Deputies later found Stanley-Outlaw at a gas station on Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville and was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond for the aggravated battery charge and a no-bond status for violating probation, the sheriff's office reports.

More Videos

In Other News

Vigil held for Lake Wales family of 4 murdered; Accused killer dead, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out