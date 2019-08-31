WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving an estranged couple.

Investigators say the husband, who had moved out, forced his way into his old Weeki Wachee home, shot and killed his wife and then took his own life.

Deputies were dispatched just after 6 a.m. Saturday to the home in the Glen Lakes community.

According to law enforcement, someone inside called 911. The caller and at least one other person hid in a closet and were safely rescued by deputies.

It's not immediately clear if the couple was divorced or just separated. As of Saturday afternoon, authorities were withholding the names of the man and woman who died.

10News Cares: If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, there is help. If it's an emergency, call 911. You can also get support through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. Click here for a list of resources.

