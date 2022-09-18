Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash happened Sunday evening near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's deputy died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash with a van north of Greeley on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Hein-Nutz was one week away from her 24th birthday. She joined the Sheriff's Office in 2018 and was assigned to the Weld County jail as a detention deputy.

Deputies said the driver of the van ran from the scene into a nearby cornfield as deputies were arriving. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies actively searched for the driver Sunday night and didn't find him.

The Colorado State Patrol on Monday identified the person suspected of driving the van as Octavio Gonzales-Garcia, 36, of Greeley. He was described as Latino, 5-foot-7, with a heavier build. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Evidence from the crash showed the driver was intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call investigators at 303-239-4501 and reference case No. 3A221639.

The Sheriff's Office also asked residents in the Colorado Highway 392 corridor, from the site of the crash west to Weld County Road 29 and north to Weld County Road 72, to check their security cameras for footage of any suspicious people between 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.

"We would also like to note that the Hein-Nutz family wasn't prepared to organize a funeral for their daughter at such a young age," the Sheriff's Office said.

Hein-Nutz was born in Bismarck, N.D., and her childhood dream was to serve as a peace officer. She was a "hard-worker, a caring deputy and a positive force," the Sheriff's Office said.

"I share in my deputies' grief and in their anger over her senseless and tragic passing," said Sheriff Steve Reams. "But we are a family, and we will get through this painful event together."

The Sheriff's Office is accepting donations to help the family through this difficult time. The public can make a tax-deductible donation to the Weld County Sheriff's Office Posse and note Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz in the memo. Checks can be sent or dropped off at Weld County Sheriff's Office headquarters, 1950 O St. Greeley, CO 80631. Include your name, address and phone number to receive a tax letter.

Anyone with information can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

