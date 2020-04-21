WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Wesley Chapel man is under arrest, accused of sexual battery on a child under 12.

Timothy Massey, 38, was taken into custody Monday night at a home on Trinidad Drive.

Detectives began their investigation on April 2 after they learned the

alleged victim sent a letter to a family member about on-going sexual abuse.



According to detectives, the victim was shown pornographic videos and was

sexually battered by Massey over a period of five years.

At the time of the abuse, the victim was under the age of 12.



During the course of the investigation, detectives tried to find Massey

for questioning, but learned he left the area.

On April 17, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Massey.



On Monday, Massey was arrested by the Pasco

County Sheriff's Office on the active Pinellas County warrant.



Massey was booked into the Pasco County Jail and will later be transported to

the Pinellas County Jail.

