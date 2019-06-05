HOUSTON — A little girl still recovering from recent brain surgery is still missing and Houston police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Maleah requires critical medical care and needs to be found as soon as possible.

Maleah is around three feet tall and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She was wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket and gray/white/pink sneakers.

Here's a timeline in the case:

Monday, 6:30 p.m.: Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, and Maleah's grandmother, Brenda Bowens, speaks out about her disappearance.

Monday, 6.p.m.: Volunteers will meet in Sugar Land to hand out fliers with Maleah's photo.

Monday afternoon: Dozens of Eqqusearch volunteers braved the heat and spent hours searching for Maleah in a wooded area near Bush Airport. Kimberly Whitley stopped by to help on her lunch break. "I'm hoping that she's somewhere safe," she said. "I'm praying. My gut's saying 'I don''t think it's going to be good.'"

Monday, 11:28 a.m.: "We're hoping for the best, but expecting the worst," Eqqusearch founder Tim Miller told KHOU. He got choked up when he talked about how tough missing kid cases are.

Monday, 10:30 a.m.: A Texas Equusearch team of volunteers joined the search for Maleah. They began searching on foot and ATVs around 10:30 a.m. near Hwy. 59/Eastex and Greens Road, not far from Bush Intercontinental Airport.

That's where Maleah's stepfather, Derion Vence, told investigators he had car trouble as he was driving to the airport to pick up the girl's mother.

Sunday p.m.: Family and friends spent Sunday evening handing out flyers with Maleah's photo at Oyster Creek Park in Sugar Land.

"It's a child," Dominique Bryant said. "There are families out here with children. We're just asking them to share the flyer on social media."

Bryant reminds everyone that time is of the essence.

"It's the most important thing right now," Bryant said. "I know a lot of people are tied up with the story and what's true or not true, or what makes sense, but that's not important right now. The focus is getting her home safely and as soon as possible."

Sunday, 12:18 p.m. Houston police hold a news conference with more details about Maleah's disappearance.

Sunday afternoon.: Houston police released video from traffic cameras that captured the 2011 Nissan Altima Vence was driving. The vehicle was in Sugar Land around 3 p.m. Saturday. It had recently been purchased and has temporary tags with the license plate 3092G9.

Houston police said traffic cameras captured the car Maleah was in -- a 2011 Nissan Altima -- in Sugar Land at around 3 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle, which had recently been purchased, has temporary tags with the license plate 3092G9.

Sunday, 8:27 a.m.: An Amber Alert was issued for Maleah.

Sunday, 6:57 a.m.: Houston police sent a press release with information about Maleah's disappearance.

Saturday around midnight: HPD was notified that Maleah was missing.

Saturday, 9 to 10 p.m.: Darion Vence arrived at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital with his son, Courtland. He was treated for a head injury. Courtland wasn't injured.

Saturday night: Vence said he walked around, asking for help but everyone ignored his pleas.

Saturday, 6 p.m. Vence said he was in and out of consciousness and didn't really know where he was until 6 p.m. Saturday. He told police he woke up somewhere off Highway 6 in the Sugar Land area with Courtland in his arms. There was no sign of Maleah.

Friday or Saturday: Vence said he woke up at one point and was in the back of the pickup with both children.

Friday night: Maleah's mother, who had been flying in from Massachusetts, called someone else to pick her up from the airport when Vence didn't show up. She didn't report her family missing, according to police.

Friday, after 9 p.m.: While he was near Highway 59 and Greens Road, Vence said he heard a noise and pulled over to check his tire. While he was out of his car, he says he was approached by two men who were in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck.

"Two Hispanic males get out. One of the men makes a comment, that Malia looks very sweet, looks very nice," said Mark Hollbrook with Houston police homicide. "One of the males hits Darion in the head. Darion loses consciousness.”

Vence said the men put him, Maleah and Courtland in their blue pickup and drove off.

Friday night: Maleah's stepfather, Darion Vence, told investigators he was driving to Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday with the girl and his 1-year-old son, Courtland. He said hey were headed to pick up Maleah's mother, who was flying in from Massachusetts.

Police are not only looking for Maleah. They are also looking for the Nissan Altima, which belongs to Vence's wife, Brittany, and the blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup that the suspects were driving.

Anyone with information on Maleah Davis' whereabouts or either vehicle is urged to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen Darion and his son on walking on Highway 6 or Highway 59 on Saturday.

