VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County sheriff is praising one of his deputies who stayed calm while a woman berated him with racist threats inside a patrol vehicle.

Julie Edwards, 53, wasn't happy after Deputy Brandon King arrested her for drunk driving.

What followed was a racist tirade that included threats to King and his family.

“You f---ed with the wrong white people," Edwards is heard saying on camera.

In a clip released by the sheriff's office, she also says: "I won’t find you. My KKK people will.”

At one point, she adds: “Hope you don’t have no kids.”

The whole thing was captured by King's body camera.

"Watch this if you need any more proof there's no expiration date on ignorance," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said of the footage.

Chitwood praised King for keeping his cool while being threatened and degraded.

According to online jail records, Edwards was booked for driving under the influence, resisting an officer without violence, making a threat against a law enforcement officer and prior refusal to submit to testing.

WARNING: Strong language is used in the clip below. Viewer discretion is advised.

