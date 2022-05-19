Police are blocking off the northbound lanes of Spur 341 as they investigate the scene. They say company employees nearby are also being relocated.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — There is a large police presence around a company in White Settlement as they investigate what they call a "suspicious device" at the scene.

The police department said officers first responded to a shooting at the main entry gate of Lockheed Martin. That was at about 5:35 a.m. Thursday.

White Settlement police chief Chris Cook says police found a man in his 60s dead inside the vehicle.

"We believe now, based upon witness statements that we've received from Lockheed security, that the man shot himself," he said.

The deceased man hasn't been identified.

Police are emphasizing that this is not an active shooter situation. They believe this is an isolated incident.

Officers say the main gate at Lockheed Martin has been closed and the employees are being moved to other gates.

The northbound lane of Spur 341 is completely closed as local police stretch out their lockdown perimeter. Lake Worth police are also in the area to help direct nearby drivers to Cherry Lane.

We responded to a shooting incident at Lockheed Martin at 5:35 am at their main entry gate. We have closed the main gate and rerouting all employees to other gates. pic.twitter.com/XvHFvfoz7e — White Settlement PD (@WSPD_TX) May 19, 2022

Before the shooting, the deceased man allegedly asked Lockheed security to "locate or identify" someone working at the base, according to Chief Cook. A spokesperson for Lockheed said it was happening while employees were switching shifts.

The chief says police noticed a "suspicious" briefcase in the backseat of the man's vehicle. Bomb technicians from Fort Worth Police are on the scene to see if the briefcase is safe.

"Once that occurs, we'll allow the medical examiner to retrieve the actual body of the deceased," said the chief. "No one was injured in this incident. No shots were fired from Lockheed security staff."

We have expanded our lock down perimeter due to a suspicious device in the suspect vehicle. Awaiting federal resources to assist. Spur 341 northbound is completely closed. Employees can only access Lockheed via Cherry Lane at Gate 2 pic.twitter.com/ABoZa8fuCQ — White Settlement PD (@WSPD_TX) May 19, 2022

Chief Cook said multiple agencies will be helping investigate this incident. The Dallas Division of the FBI confirmed with WFAA that they are also sending resources.

"The real question for us and for Lockheed is who this individual is, why did he come to the gate this morning, why did he do what he did," said Chief Cook.

Police are hoping to clear the scene in a few hours. The chief said it's important to handle these situations thoroughly.