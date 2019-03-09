ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In August, a shooter in El Paso, Texas killed 22 people in a crowded Walmart. Weeks before the mass shooting, the shooter’s own mother reportedly called the police because she was worried about the fact that her son had an assault-style rifle.

Fast forward to Labor Day weekend and another mass shooting in Texas. This time, both the shooter’s employer and the shooter himself called the police.

In both cases, people saw something and said something and still, people died.

In Florida, the shooter who killed seventeen people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last year also should have been on law enforcement’s radar. He was reported to the FBI’s tip line, a call that went to the FBI’s call center in West Virginia where tips are supposed to be forwarded on to appropriate agencies or one of the FBI’s local offices around the country.

“When people report suspicious activity and believe that somebody may be thinking about carrying out an attack like that, that’s a very different thing than responding to the actual event,” said Sgt. Brian Burton, who runs active shooter trainings for St. Petersburg Police.

“In most cases, law enforcement aren’t going to be there within sixty seconds to two minutes, unless it happens to happen and we were already there,” added Burton. “It’s a matter of getting there quickly and efficiently and kind of being pre-programmed to know what to do.”

But with most mass shootings lasting just a matter of minutes, law enforcement is rarely able to respond in time to save everyone, which is why the prevention aspect is so critical to stopping them.

“How can we do a better job when somebody is showing warning signs, if you will, how we can get that to the right people to do something,” said Jim Sewell, a former police chief and retired Assistant Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“How do we make sure that people, (a) call, (b) that there’s a lifeline to reach out and deal with it so that, if they call the FBI, the FBI not only handles the call in a timely fashion – which they were accused of not doing with Marjory Stoneman Douglas – but they are able to handle it in a timely perspective and then pass it off to whoever needs to follow up,” said Sewell.

“The education part we need to assume is how we make sure folks know what to look for,” he added. “We’ve got to make sure folks understand, it’s ok if you’re wrong but the important thing is you took the time to say something about what was going on.”

And Sewell doesn’t necessarily agree with the notion that the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

“We would also encourage folks not to do a lot themselves,” said Sewell. “Because they could mishandle a case fairly easily with the proliferation of firearms that we see, sometimes reverting to a firearm to try and contain a situation isn’t going to work.”

