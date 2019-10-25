SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a wife and three children mourn a heavy loss in El Dorado County, a donor made sure that the home a slain deputy left behind for his family will stay with them.

“Deputy Brian Ishmael was a devoted husband, father, and public servant," Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said. "We can’t replace the loss his family feels, but we hope the knowledge that they will be able to stay in the home they chose together will provide some comfort to Katie and her children."

El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael was killed while responding to a report of a theft at marijuana grow. He served El Dorado County for four years, and previously served with the Placerville Police Department.

Ishmael is survived by his wife Katie Ishmael and his three children.

In order to ensure his family can stay in the home Ishmael and his wife picked, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation created a plan to assume the mortgage on Ishmael's home.

Previously, the Tunnel to Tower Foundation similarly assumed the mortgage of the home of Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh.

The Tunnel to Tower Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program fulfills the debt on homes of firefighters and police officers killed in the line of duty. Since 2015, 40 families have been given the security and stability of a mortgage-free home.

