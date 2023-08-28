‘You left him there to die’ | Wife of Army veteran killed in hit-and-run demands justice

Investigators said Brandon Hutson ran out of gas and was killed in a hit-and-run. BCSO released photos of what they believe is similar to the car involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A tragic end for an Army veteran killed in Military City USA. Investigators said Brandon Hutson ran out of gas and was killed in a hit-and-run. Just days ago, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office released photos of what they believe is similar to the car involved.

Cathy Hutson, the victim's wife, talked about the immense loss.

"Very empty," she said. “As time goes on, and he doesn't come home. It is hard."

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the 46-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run. It happened August 16 on the access road of I-35 South between Shepherd and Lucky Road.

"He ran out of gas is what we are assuming," Cathy said. "He was walking towards a gas station and someone came from behind hit him and took off."

She said another driver turned around to try and help. Cathy said her husband was rushed to the hospital, and died during surgery.

"You just left him there to die," the wife said. "Whether it was him or any other person. You are a coward. I would never wish that upon anybody. Nobody deserves that."

She said her husband spent 22 years in the Army and was recently an assistant store manager at Lowe's.

"He was an amazing father, and amazing person," she said. "And did whatever he had to do to make sure we lived in a nice area, had a nice house, and had nice things. His life was taken way too short. So, please come forward so we have some closure."