$5K reward offered to help find person who killed 45-year-old man in Tampa shooting

Willie Carraway was shot and killed Saturday in Tampa while hanging out with his friends, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department and the family of a 45-year-old man killed in a shooting in Tampa are asking people for help to find the person responsible for the murder.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information on the shooting that may lead to an arrest, the department said in a news release.

Willie Carraway, 45, was reportedly shot and killed on Saturday while hanging out with his friends near North Nebraska Avenue.

Two other men with Carraway, aged in their mid-20s and late-30s, also were shot but both have since been treated and released from the hospital, authorities say.

In cooperation with the police department, the family of Carraway allowed the release of the shooting information to the community in the hope that someone with related information will contact law enforcement, the department said in a statement.