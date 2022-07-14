Girl dies 6 months after crash that killed 2 other children

Sean Greer is accused of not allowing a bus merge, swerving to avoid crashing into the bus, and hitting six children on a sidewalk.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash six months ago when a driver tried to go around a bus and hit six children on a South Florida sidewalk.

Laziyah Stukes, who had been on a ventilator since the Dec. 27 crash that killed two other children at the scene, died Monday.

Her mother, Devera Stukes, told NBC6 that the little girl, who suffered brain trauma in the crash, had grabbed her hand more often in the last few days of her life. “That’s how I knew she could hear me," she said.

Two other children, Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene of the crash in Wilton Manors, officials said. Four, including Laziyah, were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

I just spoke to the mother of Laziyah Stukes. “Minnie” passed away Monday from injuries she suffered in a horrific hit and run in Wilton manors. Two other kids were also kids in the crash. I’ll be live at 6 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Nx4f4U92b9 — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) July 13, 2022

The crash happened as a transit bus stopped to drop off a passenger. Broward Sheriff's officials said Sean Charles Greer, 28, approached from behind and didn't allow the bus to merge into traffic. Then, he veered around the bus and onto the sidewalk where the children were returning home from a park.

Greer then fled, but he confessed to hitting the children after his car was found at his home nearby, missing the front bumper found at the scene, investigators said.