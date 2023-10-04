Deputies looking for Wimauma man accused of killing person, sexual battery on minor

Anyone with information that can help deputies find Osmin Castillo, 21, is urged to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Deputies are on the hunt for a man from Wimauma accused of killing a person and sexual battery on a minor.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, authorities responded to a report of a person being killed following a domestic altercation in the 3300 block of Sanchez Ranch Lane.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the "domestic situation" escalated into a "brutal murder."

The agency said when deputies arrived at the home they located an adult man with upper body trauma.

A warrant was then obtained for 21-year-old Osmin Castillo for second-degree murder.

The sheriff's office says during their investigation, they also discovered that Castillo sexually battered a child under the age of 16.

More warrants were reportedly issued on Castillo, including lewd battery and possession of child pornography.

"Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could be the missing piece that leads us to this homicide suspect," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our detectives stand ready to pursue every lead they get in this case."

The 21-year-old man is described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-5, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes with black hair.