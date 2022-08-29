Winter Haven 17-year-old accused of drug possession, police say

Authorities say they were serving a search warrant when they arrested the teen at his home.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 17-year-old was accused of having possession of multiple drugs on Friday after authorities served a search warrant at the teen's home in Winter Haven, police say.

The warrant was obtained after there were a lot of tips about narcotic sales coming from the teen's home, Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release.

Law enforcement says they found the 17-year-old in a bedroom of the home and there was a backpack filled with multiple small bags of marijuana. Other small bags in the backpack included cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.

There were reportedly a total of 15.9 grams of cocaine, 16 ounces of marijuana and 28.7 grams of fentanyl recovered from the teen's bedroom and backpack.

"Our dedication in continuing to go after these subjects who are endangering the public with these lethal drugs will not waver," Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan said in a statement. "We appreciate the public in sending in these tips and we will continue to investigate every tip fully."