Winter Haven man dies after being shot at apartment complex; police looking for shooter

Investigators are asking for the public's help.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Last week, police said a Winter Haven man was shot after agreeing to meet up with someone in an apartment complex parking lot.

On Sunday, 30-year-old Joshua Murray succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Now, police are looking for the person who shot him.

On Nov. 10, investigators said Murray was sitting in his car with a woman waiting for someone he agreed to meet with.

"Investigators believe this was possibly drug related," the Winter Haven Police Department wrote in an email.

When a white Buick LaCross pulled up, Murray got out of his car and spoke with the driver of that car. A second car pulled up and that driver got out and went behind one of the apartment buildings nearby, investigators said.

A short time later, the woman in Murray's car said she heard a scuffle and saw him and the first driver fighting on the ground. As the two fought, police said a man came running up from a nearby apartment building and starting firing a gun.

Police said Murray then jumped up from the ground and got back in his car. He told the woman he had been shot.

They drove to Winter Haven Hospital, then Murray was later transferred to Lakeland Regional Health, where he died on Nov. 15.

Investigators are now asking the public to help find the person who shot Murray.

"Somebody knows something, saw something or has heard someone talking about the shooting," Public Safety Director and Chief of Police Charlie Bird said. "We need anyone with information to come forward to help identify this killer."



There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with

information should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) to give an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward.

