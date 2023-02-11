Winter Haven man faces charges for sexual encounters with teen

Police said the two met at the teen's fast-food job in January.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of meeting with a 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions to engage in sexual encounters, the Winter Haven Police Department reports.

Adalberto Badillo faces more than 10 charges including traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct and sexual activity by a person over 24 with a victim 16 or 17.

According to the investigation, Winter Haven police said Badillo met the teen on Jan. 10, 2023, at the drive-thru of her fast-food job and complimented her on her looks. He reportedly asked for her social media information and the conversation began there.

Police said Badillo would visit the 17-year-old at the drive-thru and arrive at her scheduled breaks.

"She would get into his car and they would go to areas behind buildings where physical encounters such as kissing ultimately led to sexual encounters," Winter Haven Police Department explains in a news release.

On Jan. 16, Badillo allegedly drove the girl to his home on Salisbury Drive where the sexual encounters continued, according to police.

The teen girl's mother learned about the encounters from her daughter and contacted the 28-year-old man to confront him. Winter Haven police said the mom asked Badillo if he was "aware her daughter was 17 years old and he acknowledged that he was aware of her age, 'but he liked her.'"

Even after being confronted, Badillo is accused of continuing to pursue the teenage girl — including purchasing a Tracfone for the teen to continue communicating, police say. Encounters continued on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, police said, in Badillo's car, each time during the teen girl's break.

The department said that Winter Haven detectives learned of the encounters after the 17-year-old girl and her mother were interviewed.

"During the interview, detectives learned that Badillo instructed the victim to tell anyone who asks about their relationship to say they are 'only friends,'" police said in the news release. "He also told her that if she mentioned him to law enforcement it would ruin him since he knew she was 17 years old and if she cared for him, she would tell law enforcement that they did not do anything."

Badillo was arrested on Feb. 8, at his job and was later booked into the Polk County Jail. He faces six counts of traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct, three counts of sexual activity by a person 24 or older with a victim 16 or 17, three counts of lewd battery, six counts of use of two-way communication to commit a felony and one count of tampering with a witness.