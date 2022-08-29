Search ongoing for man accused of stealing $3K in cigarettes from Winter Haven Dollar General

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact the department.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are searching for a man who they say broke into a Dollar General on Saturday.

Surveillance video posted to the police department's Facebook page shows the man using a cement block to shatter the front glass door of the store before making his way inside.

He reportedly went straight to the cigarette cabinet and stuffed about $3,185 worth of cigarettes into a bag. The man then walks out of the store through the same door he shattered.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact Detective Al-Shaair at 863-280-5829.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers: