Search ongoing for man accused of stealing $3K in cigarettes from Winter Haven Dollar General

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police in Winter Haven are searching for a man who they say broke into a Dollar General on Saturday.
Surveillance video posted to the police department's Facebook page shows the man using a cement block to shatter the front glass door of the store before making his way inside.
He reportedly went straight to the cigarette cabinet and stuffed about $3,185 worth of cigarettes into a bag. The man then walks out of the store through the same door he shattered.
Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact Detective Al-Shaair at 863-280-5829.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:
- Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- From your cell phone, dial **TIPS
- Or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip."